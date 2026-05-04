PRESIDENT HICHILEMA MUST STOP THE LOOTING



Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba Wrote;



I have just watched the response by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mulambo Haimbe to the momentous speech made by out-going USA Ambassador, Michale Gonzales on corruption, misrule and the looting of USA grants and support given to Zambia.





My advice;



Tell Your Government to Answer to the Matters of Concern than Issue Belated Warnings and Threats!



The United States is Zambia’s largest bilateral partner giving the country over $500million-a-year in bilateral grants and support (not loans!).





They have done this for over 20 years.



No country has given annual grants to Zambia to this scale than the USA.



So before you cry protection from the Vienna Convention and its rules, remember that you receive the biggest check of grants from the USA than any other.





This is what gives the USA their strong say over Zambian affairs. Its their tax-payers dollars at stake.



It will be failure of accountability if they let the receiving state abuse, steal and loot this support. It will be folly if they kept quiet in the face of corruption and looting currently taking place.





While in Opposition, President Hakainde Hichilema celebrated strong public statements by the European and USA Ambassadors that were condemning government, exposing human rights violations, misrule or corruption.





So what has changed now?



Chiwamila Galu kuluma Mbuzi?



So crying foul won’t now won’t help.



You still have to deal with what Ambassador Michael Gonzalez exposed;





● Looting of Public Pension Funds to public projects that have been corruptly procured.



● Appointing extremely corrupt people to chair and head the Anti-Corruption Commission.





● the rubbish assertions that there are no SACRED COWs and President Hichilema’s failure to punish, fire and prosecute the corrupt from his Cabinet but quick to punish perceieved disloyal members of his Cabinet or Party.





● The consistent looting of USA donated funds,medicines and medical supplies. It’s USA tax payers dollars you are stealing.



● USA is still paying for 23,000 health workers.





●Publish the 500-page expert report that has detailed the poisoning of Kafue river and its tributaries and the life-long and irreversible harm it has caused exposing a population of upto 8million to future birth defects, cancers, heart, liver and kidney diseases because of heavy metals and carcinogenic substances.





Mulambe Haimbe and your Government must answer and not threaten and crying principles of sovereignty and independence pa ndalama shabene!



Stop the looting!