President Hichilema Must Unambiguously Reject 7-Year Term

By Infinity Media Hub

President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent statement regarding the proposed extension of the presidential term from five to seven years has raised concerns among the Zambian people. While the President has reiterated his commitment to upholding the constitution, his choice of words suggests a worrying level of ambiguity on this critical issue.

In the statement, the President is quoted as saying that he “has no interest in manipulating [the constitution] for his personal benefit.” This carefully crafted statement falls short of a clear and unequivocal rejection of the proposed seven-year term. By using the term “no interest,” the President leaves room for interpretation, suggesting that he may not be actively seeking the extension, but is also not adamantly opposed to it.

The Zambian people deserve a clear and unambiguous stance from their leader on this matter. As the custodian of the constitution, the President should be unequivocal in his rejection of any attempts to extend the presidential term limit. Anything short of a direct and forceful statement rejecting the proposed seven-year term could be interpreted as tacit approval or, at the very least, a willingness to consider it.

It is crucial that the President recognizes the importance of this issue and the potential implications it holds for the country’s democratic process. The Zambian people have long fought for a system of government that ensures a peaceful transfer of power and the protection of their fundamental rights. Any attempts to undermine these hard-won gains should be met with a clear and unwavering response from the President.

Moreover, the President’s statement about “the distorted narrative being peddled by the opposition” suggests an unwillingness to engage in a constructive dialogue on this matter. The opposition, as well as the general public, have a legitimate right to raise concerns and engage in a transparent debate on constitutional reforms. Dismissing these concerns as “distorted narratives” only serves to further erode public trust and exacerbate the existing political tensions.

In conclusion, President Hichilema must take a firm and unambiguous stance against the proposed seven-year term. His commitment to upholding the constitution should be demonstrated through a clear and direct rejection of any attempts to extend the presidential term limit. Anything short of this would be a disservice to the Zambian people and a betrayal of the democratic principles he has sworn to uphold.

