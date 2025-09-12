PRESIDENT HICHILEMA OPENS FIFTH SESSION OF 13TH NATIONAL ASSEMBLY WITH BOLD AGENDA ON ECONOMIC TRANSFORMATION, JOBS, AND SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT





President Hakainde Hichilema has officially opened the Fifth Session of the Thirteenth National Assembly, delivering a wide-ranging address focused on economic transformation, job creation, social development, and the fight against corruption.





Speaking under the theme “Consolidating Economic and Social Gains Towards a Prosperous, Resilient and Equitable Zambia,” President Hichilema said his administration is laying a strong foundation for national progress through reforms in mining, agriculture, energy, tourism, manufacturing, education, and health.





Highlighting progress made, President Hichilema said Zambia’s economy grew by 5.2 percent in 2024, with 92 percent of external debt successfully restructured.





He reaffirmed that Zambia is “back in the champions league” of global economies, adding that reforms have attracted record investment in mining, agriculture, energy, and tourism while creating thousands of jobs for young people.





“Our methodical approach is working. We are restoring growth, the rule of law, and a Zambia where every citizen lives a dignified life,” he said.





The President announced a bumper maize harvest of 4 million metric tonnes and revealed that Zambia has begun exporting seed across sub-Saharan Africa. He thanked farmers for their resilience despite drought and reiterated government’s commitment to produce 10 million tonnes of maize by 2030.





“Food security is national security,” he stressed, adding that surplus maize will be exported mainly as mealie meal to boost the value chain.



He also highlighted job creation in agriculture, irrigation development, and mechanisation, while confirming the removal of “bogus” beneficiaries from the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) through the e-voucher system.





On livestock, he said Zambia is targeting $1 billion from beef exports, supported by increased vaccination campaigns and the establishment of disease-free zones.





The Head of State underscored government’s ambition to produce three million tonnes of copper annually by 2030. For the first time in history, Zambia is on track to produce one million tonnes this year.





Key developments include Kansanshi Mine’s life extension, the $2 billion Lumwana Super Pit expansion, reopening of Luanshya Mine’s Shaft 28 with 3,000 new jobs, and issuance of 1,400 artisanal licenses to support safe and legal mining.



He noted that the Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) impasse was resolved by re-engaging Vedanta: “Mining cannot be done in court. Courts must be the last resort.”





Tourist arrivals surged to 2.2 million in 2024, the highest in Zambia’s history. The President attributed this to visa waivers for 167 countries, direct flight campaigns, and domestic tourism initiatives. He also announced the commissioning of new tourism blocks to diversify Zambia’s attractions.





Energy reforms, including open access to the grid, net metering, tariff blending, and regional interconnectors, have made the sector more attractive to investors. Approvals for new projects have been cut from 25 months to 48 hours.





Solar projects like the 100MW Chisamba plant are underway, while petroleum reforms via TAZAMA have reduced diesel pump prices by 30 percent.





On infrastructure, the President highlighted savings on the Lusaka–Ndola dual carriageway, reduced from $1.3 billion to $645 million, alongside upgrades on other key roads and provincial airports.





President Hichilema announced the construction of 283 new health facilities, including seven level-one hospitals, 101 mini-hospitals, 33 health centres, and several maternity wings, many supported through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).





He said 18,000 health workers have been recruited so far, with another 2,000 to be added. Government is also investing in cancer hospitals in Lusaka and Ndola and prioritising local vaccine production.





To strengthen medical supply systems, he said the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMSA) is being reorganised for efficiency, while warning against theft in the health sector: “The law will visit those found wanting.”





On education, he reaffirmed government’s free education policy, which has brought over two million children back into school, alongside the reintroduction of meal allowances at seven universities and the expansion of classrooms through CDF.





The President revealed that 200 students are being sponsored to undergo voluntary national service, describing it as valuable training for skills development. He urged youths to take advantage of government’s ongoing skills training initiatives to build their future.





President Hichilema reiterated his administration’s zero-tolerance stance on corruption, saying convictions and asset forfeitures are already being secured.



“There will be no sacred cows in the fight against corruption. If you know somebody who stole public funds, go to the police and report them,” he said.





He warned that more arrests and asset recoveries will follow based on forensic audits, stressing that no one is being targeted on political, tribal, religious, or ethnic grounds: “Corruption has no face, and it will not be shielded by any affiliation.”





President Hichilema urged citizens to rally behind the national transformation agenda, assuring them that his government is committed to building a prosperous, resilient, and equitable Zambia.





The President also paid tribute to the late Sixth Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, who died in Pretoria, South Africa, extending condolences to his family and the nation. He welcomed new MPs, including Lufeyo Ngoma of Lumezi and the new Mfuwe representative Malama Mufunelo, and mourned the passing of Clerk of the National Assembly, Ms. Doris Lombe.



© UPND Media Team