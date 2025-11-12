PRESIDENT HICHILEMA OPENS THE EU–ZAMBIA LOBITO CORRIDOR BUSINESS FORUM





Chongwe, 12th November 2025



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has officially opened a three-day EU–Zambia Lobito Corridor Business Forum at Ciela Resort in Chongwe District.



Speaking during the event, the Republican President reaffirmed Zambia’s commitment to fostering regional trade and sustainable partnerships that promote job creation and economic growth.





The event aimed at strengthening economic and trade partnerships between Zambia and the European Union.





The forum drew high-level participation from government officials, diplomats, cooperating partners, and investors from Sweden, Finland, and the Czech Republic.





The offical opening concluded with the signing several Memorandum of Understanding





In attendance was the representative of Her Royal Highness Dr. Senior Chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamambo II, Chongwe Member of Parliament Hon. Sylvia T. Masebo, Chongwe Mayor His Worship Christopher Habeenzu, District Commissioner Dr. Evans Lupiya, and Chongwe Municipal Council Town Clerk Mr. Damson Mukwato