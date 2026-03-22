PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ORDERS ARREST OF MOB BEHIND BRUTAL KIL•LING OF CHINGOLA WOMAN





LUSAKA – President Hakainde Hichilema has directed the Zambia Police and other security agencies to conduct thorough investigations into the brutal kill•ing of a woman in Kalumbila, insisting that all those involved be identified, arrested, and prosecuted.





According to a statement issued by State House, the President assured the public that there would be no impunity in the matter and that justice would be served.





The victim, identified as 46-year-old Eneless Kamutumbe, was atta•cked on Friday between 11:00 and 13:00 hours in the Kisasa area after a 25-year-old man, Prince Ntambo, allegedly accused her of causing his manhood to vanish.





Reports indicated that Ntambo raised alarm shortly after encountering the woman at a local market, claiming that his private parts had suddenly disappeared.





The accusation triggered panic among members of the public, who quickly mobilised into a mob and turned on the woman.





Witness accounts suggest that the crowd armed itself with sticks, stones, planks and other objects before repeatedly assa•ulting her.



A concerned member of the public attempted to shield Kamutumbe by hiding her in a nearby house, but the mob is said to have pursued her, dragged her out and continued the atta•ck.





Police officers who responded to the scene were also attacked with stones, making it difficult for them to rescue the victim.



Kamutumbe later succumbed to the injuries sustained during the assa•ult and her body was allegedly dumped along the Mwinilunga–Solwezi Road before it was retrieved by police.





She was taken to Wumi Mini Hospital, where she was pronounced de•ad on arrival.



Her body has since been deposited in the mortuary, awaiting a postmortem.





Police have since arrested eight suspects, including Ntambo, to assist with investigations.



During the incident, three police officers were injur•ed and a police vehicle had its windscreen smashed by the mob.





Reacting to the development, President Hichilema said he was appalled by the brutal ki•lling and stressed that nothing justified mob justice.





He stated that such acts of extrajudicial violence were heinous crimes and would be treated as such under the law.





The Head of State further emphasised that suspected crimes or misdemeanours should always be reported to law enforcement agencies rather than being acted upon by individuals.





He also expressed concern that the crime appeared to have been largely perpetrated by young people, despite continued calls for the upholding of strong family values.





Meanwhile, State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka said the President had extended his deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Kamutumbe, adding that she deserved better and that justice would ultimately prevail.