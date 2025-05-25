PRESIDENT HICHILEMA PARDONS 943 INMATES IN COMMEMORATION OF AFRICA FREEDOM DAY





LUSAKA – President Hakainde Hichilema has exercised his constitutional prerogative of mercy by pardoning 943 inmates across the country as part of the 2025 Africa Freedom Day commemorations.





The President’s gesture is in line with the spirit of Africa Freedom Day, which honours the continent’s struggle for liberation, justice, and human dignity. The mass pardon reflects the Head of State’s continued commitment to upholding human rights, promoting rehabilitation, and decongesting correctional facilities.





In a statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security, the pardoned individuals include those who demonstrated good conduct, had served a significant portion of their sentences, and were considered reformed and ready to reintegrate into society.





President Hichilema emphasized that the pardon is not just an act of clemency but a call for renewed hope and responsibility.





“This act of mercy represents our commitment to second chances, national healing, and building a society where every citizen has the opportunity to contribute positively,” the President said.





The pardons come amid ongoing efforts to modernize Zambia’s criminal justice system, promote restorative justice, and enhance the conditions within the country’s correctional facilities.





The President also encouraged families and communities to receive the pardoned individuals with compassion and support, helping them reintegrate successfully and lead productive lives.





The Africa Freedom Day commemorations, held under the theme “Educate and Skill Africa for the 21st Century”, highlighted the importance of inclusive and lifelong opportunities for all citizens — including those formerly incarcerated.





Correctional authorities welcomed the development, noting that the gesture will help reduce overcrowding and reaffirm the role of prisons in rehabilitation rather than punishment alone.



The pardoning of 943 inm