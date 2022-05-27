Gregory CHIFIRE Celebrated his Pardon

1644 days of Prison are over

The long and tedious night has finally come to an end. The night that seemed unending, whose darkness was sometimes so heavy and the silence so deafening has gone. Yes it has gone.

It was a period when pain and despair so vehemently gashed down like mighty waters to drown hope. It is the strength of hope that kept me because you prayed for me and the God of all flesh answered your prayers. He gave me hope, yes it is him. Without Him I could have faltered. I saw God’s hand in this trying period. He loves me, He loves you too. I believe in Him, I ask you to also believe in him.

There are moments when I felt like this day would never come. Our Country was taken over by bandits who presided over it in a mafia style whose system promotes nothing but lawlessness with the aim of entrenching thievery and banditry.

I stand as a free man today because we have a leadership that promotes the rule of law. A leadership that was bone out of the desire to serve the interests of the people. A leadership that suffered the terror of the PF regime like no other.

Since the founding of the sovereign State of Zambia in 1964, no political party and its leader have suffered persecution and cruel mockings like the one presiding over us now. Thank you President Hakainde Hichilema for your leadership, thank you for your perseverance. You sacrificed for all of us. You bit the “bullet” for all of us. You had the easier route to take of giving up, but you chose to soldier on. Even after 142 days of being in prison on trumped up treason charges, you remained even more resolute to fight for the Country that you loved so dearly. Thank you for remembering me at time when many had forgotten about me. You could have chosen to forget about me, but because you care for welfare each and every Zambian, you extended your love to me. Your interest is to serve every Zambian irrespective of their political, religious social or otherwise orientation. Words fail me, all I can say is, thank you very much sir.

My heart is at peace. The dark days are behind us. The days when daily mockery and insults by those that felt they owned Zambia are gone. I must admit, some of the mockings were painful.

In as much as my going to exile brought a lot of pain and anguish to me, it cannot exceed the threats that were posed by the PF thugs on the lives of our families. Those were ruthless. Many suffered at the hands of these gangs that were dotted across the country from bus stations and markets to the torturing chamber of ‘Kamugodi’ near Soweto market. I can confess that there were moments when I personally was not sure about the safety of our children at school, especially during the period when I raised issues of corruption against a certain Minister. It’s like a dream that all is in the past.

Zambia is now in safe hands. Peace has returned to our Country. God has given us a rest. We have sober leadership in place.