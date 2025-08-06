PRESIDENT HICHILEMA PAYS GLOWING TRIBUTE TO LATE ACKSON SEJANI



LUSAKA, Tuesday, August 5, 2025 —

President Hakainde Hichilema has paid glowing tribute to the late Local Government Service Commission Chairperson, Ackson Sejani, describing him as a principled and consistent leader whose commitment to democracy never wavered, even in the face of adversity.





Speaking during the Funeral Church Service held at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka, President Hichilema praised Mr. Sejani’s legacy of selfless public service and unwavering dedication to Zambia’s democratic journey.





“His consistency amidst adversity was outstanding,” President Hichilema said. “I remember sharing a police cell with him when we were falsely accused of murder.”





The President recounted a moment during a by-election in Livingstone when both he and Mr. Sejani were wrongfully accused of a crime. At the time, they had been participating in a live radio programme when a body was allegedly dumped near their the place where they were residing during a by-election. Despite the fabricated charges, the two leaders remained resilient.





President Hichilema went on to reflect on Sejani’s long-standing commitment to democracy, dating back to Zambia’s one-party state era. He noted that Mr. Sejani was among the freedom fighters advocating for multi-party democracy and was part of the generation that challenged the status quo in the early 1990s.





Elected as Member of Parliament for Mapatizya Constituency in 1991, Mr. Sejani went on to serve in Cabinet under President Frederick Chiluba, alongside leaders such as General Christon Tembo and General Godfrey Miyanda. President Hichilema highlighted Sejani’s role in opposing the controversial third-term bid by President Chiluba, a stance that led to the formation of opposition parties like the Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) and the Heritage Party.





“He and others worked hard to deliver over 90 per cent of the votes under President Chiluba’s government to signify our One Zambia, One Nation, and yet he remained humble and dedicated to the people,” President Hichilema said.





The President also remembered the late UPND founding President Anderson Kambela Mazoka, who died in March 2006 ahead of that year’s general elections. He recalled how Mr. Sejani had contested again in Mapatizya and won as Member of Parliament. Despite his popularity, Mr. Sejani chose not to seek re-election in 2011, demonstrating what President Hichilema called “a mark of selflessness.”





“He was a true democrat, a perfectionist who believed in building others. In 2021, we again selected Clive Muyenga together, a sign of the confidence we had in Mr. Sejani’s judgment,” he added.





President Hichilema also praised Mr. Sejani’s role in guiding UPND Members of Parliament during a controversial constitutional review process while the party was still in opposition. He recalled how Mr. Sejani provided direction and helped clarify the party’s position publicly when questions arose about their participation.





In his closing remarks, President Hichilema offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, urging them to remain strong during this difficult period. He described Sejani as a pillar not only in politics but also in his family and community.





The President then led mourners in singing a hymn, creating a solemn and unified moment of reflection in honour of the late statesman.



(C) UPND Media Team