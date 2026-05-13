PRESIDENT HICHILEMA PAYS TRIBUTE TO FORMER BOTSWANA LEADER MOGAE



President Hakainde Hichilema has called on the Southern African region to uphold the legacy of unity and selfless service left by former Botswana President Festus Mogae, describing him as a rare statesman whose integrity inspired leaders across the continent.





Speaking before signing the Book of Condolences at the Embassy of Botswana in Lusaka today, President Hichilema paid tribute to a leader whose devotion to peace, unity and public service endured long after he left office. He noted that President Mogae played a significant role in strengthening regional cooperation through his work with the African Union and the United Nations system, leaving a mark that extended far beyond Botswana’s borders.





President Hichilema said Zambia stands alongside Botswana in mourning a leader whose wisdom, humility and commitment to duty earned admiration across Africa and beyond, adding that his example should continue to guide the region in the years ahead.





Acting Botswana High Commissioner to Zambia, Oabona Dibeela, said the President’s visit to sign the Book of Condolences reflects the strong friendship and solidarity between the two countries. She said the gesture demonstrates the enduring ties between the sister nations and serves as a fitting tribute to a leader whose legacy of integrity, regional cooperation and public service continues to inspire the continent.





Ms. Dibeela also described President Mogae as a visionary African statesman whose leadership strengthened democracy, promoted good governance and earned Botswana global respect during his tenure from 1998 to 2008, cementing his place among the region’s most respected figures.