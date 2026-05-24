PRESIDENT HICHILEMA PAYS TRIBUTE TO UPND FOUNDER ANDERSON MAZOKA ON 20TH MEMORIAL ANNIVERSARY





President Hakainde Hichilema has paid tribute to late UPND founder Anderson Kambela Mazoka, describing him as a courageous son of Zambia, a visionary leader, and a patriot whose dream was to see a united and prosperous nation.





In a message marking the 20th anniversary of Mr. Mazoka’s passing, President Hichilema reflected on the legacy of the former opposition leader, who founded the UPND and became one of Zambia’s most influential political figures.





The Head of State said Mr. Mazoka, affectionately known as “Andy,” had dedicated his life to the pursuit of a better Zambia and had inspired generations through his vision and commitment to national development.





President Hichilema noted that members of the UPND and others who continue to draw inspiration from Mr. Mazoka’s ideals bear the responsibility of advancing the vision he championed for the country.





He emphasized that the late politician’s aspirations for a united and thriving Zambia remain relevant today and should continue to guide efforts aimed at improving the lives of citizens.



“He remains deeply missed. May His Soul Rest In Peace,” he stated.