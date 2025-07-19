PRESIDENT   HICHILEMA PLEASE BRING ME BACK HOME AND SEND ME TO THE HOSPITAL BUT NOT PRISON BECAUSE I AM NOT A CRIMINAL  – Chilufya Tayali

DEAR. PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA PLEASE BRING ME BACK HOME AND SEND ME TO THE HOSPITAL BUT NOT PRISON BECAUSE I AM NOT A CRIMINAL



================

I am on my way home after doing a few tests at the hospital, unfortunately the tests are not conclusive because I ran short of money. I need to do some more tests which will cost me about K81,000.





I have made this decision, to come home, after interacting with the doctor.



“You are risking walking out of those doors, it’s urgent do the other tests, and so that we rule out surgery which is highly plausible depending on what the other tests reveals”, the Doctor said.





To cover himself, since I was like going against his advise to be admitted, he wrote a letter in his own handwriting so that in case of anything, he would not be held responsible for negligence.





Now, when I think of it, especially if I have to undergo surgery which cost me about K273,021. This is a lot of money and I am sure I can pay much less back home.





So, coming back home, would be the best solution but Mr. President, I don’t want to go to jail, I am not a criminal neither did I embezzle.





I am just a public lawyer who speak for people regardless of who they are. Remember I also stood with you in 2017 when the previous administration charged you with fake Treason.





People accuse me of being a person for hire, but Mr. President you should be one of those people to defend me, because a few times that I agreed with you, including during 2021 general elections, you never hired me.





I agree at times my political strategies may not be the best, but you know better about such, if you want to be effective and convincing in politics. However, I apologize to you and all those who could have been hurt in the process.





What the doctor told me, made me scared, I don’t want to die in a foreign land. Let me come back home.



After all, your next election is guaranteed and I am not foolish to fight you unnecessarily. President Lungu who I was fighting for is gone, so I won’t fight you.





I am in pain and I feel sad that I am going back home where I live alone. I am scared, what if I get worse, who will help me?





But Mr. President, I seek you indulgence, I don’t want to go to jail for speaking for people or doing politics, but, if I can’t be forgiven then I would rather die here.





Unfortunately I have to put this letter here, because I know you will read and it’s part of my transparency.



Yours brother Chilufya Tayali.