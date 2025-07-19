PRESIDENT   HICHILEMA PLEASE BRING ME BACK HOME AND SEND ME TO THE HOSPITAL BUT NOT PRISON BECAUSE I AM NOT A CRIMINAL  – Chilufya Tayali

DEAR. PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA PLEASE BRING ME BACK HOME AND SEND ME TO THE HOSPITAL BUT NOT PRISON BECAUSE I AM NOT A CRIMINAL
I am on my way home after doing a few tests at the hospital, unfortunately the tests are not conclusive because I ran short of money. I need to do some more tests which will cost me about K81,000.
I have made this decision, to come home, after interacting with the doctor.
“You are risking walking out of those doors, it’s urgent do the other tests, and so that we rule out surgery which is highly plausible depending on what the other tests reveals”, the Doctor said.
To cover himself, since I was like going against his advise to be admitted, he wrote a letter in his own handwriting so that in case of anything, he would not be held responsible for negligence.
Now, when I think of it, especially if I have to undergo surgery which cost me about K273,021. This is a lot of money and I am sure I can pay much less back home.
So, coming back home, would be the best solution but Mr. President, I don’t want to go to jail, I am not a criminal neither did I embezzle.
I am just a public lawyer who speak for people regardless of who they are. Remember I also stood with you in 2017 when the previous administration charged you with fake Treason.
People accuse me of being a person for hire, but Mr. President you should be one of those people to defend me, because a few times that I agreed with you, including during 2021 general elections, you never hired me.
I agree at times my political strategies may not be the best, but you know better about such, if you want to be effective and convincing in politics. However, I apologize to you and all those who could have been hurt in the process.
What the doctor told me, made me scared, I don’t want to die in a foreign land. Let me come back home.
After all, your next election is guaranteed and I am not foolish to fight you unnecessarily. President Lungu who I was fighting for is gone, so I won’t fight you.
I am in pain and I feel sad that I am going back home where I live alone. I am scared, what if I get worse, who will help me?
But Mr. President, I seek you indulgence, I don’t want to go to jail for speaking for people or doing politics, but, if I can’t be forgiven then I would rather die here.
Unfortunately I have to put this letter here, because I know you will read and it’s part of my transparency.
Yours brother Chilufya Tayali.
Tayali….a misfit. Even Prisons have psychiatric sections. If Zambia Correction services doesnt have best they establish them.
Either way, your appeal and realisation is misplaced. Like the Lungu family you have no sense of self conscious.
HH is not the courts. The Head of State at law comes in once you have been convicted. If you think or know someone have been let off the hook by the Head of State or someone in the office. Say so. Let that fact be reexamined and the said person be sent back to prison.
Just like the incompetence we have seen and the lack of independence (that is suggested) in the manner Faith Musonda was Charged. People were and are just lazy. Accustomed at getting paid and not justifying why they should deserve the pay. Sorry to say…
Tayali, we warned you to behave but you never listened. I doubt you will have sympathy from anyone in Zambia. These problems you find yourself in are of your own doing. You undermine the genuine fight for a better Zambia. Our fight is for consistency, good governance and fairness, regardless of who is in power. We point out wrongs when see them. We do not belong to any party. We use our brains to achieve this, not our stomachs. You are a man, and it is very shameful that as a husband and father, you survive on donations with no shame. Always begging, a true mouth piece for hire. Now that your stock has fallen, you have no value. You have insulted everyone. Hakainde will jail you for sure. I do not agree with a lot of what Hakainde does like his lies and oppression, but on you, I agree with him.
Anyway, I pray your health improves. See you when you return home. Even prisoners get medical treatment here.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN 2026.
You’re a convict that ran away from justice. As a convict you only have one assurance of going to prison. HH didn’t send into asylum, you run alone and was assured by PF you wouldn’t become a minister in their cabinet in 2080 if a tall PF will still be around.