PRESIDENT HICHILEMA PUTS HEALTH SERVICES FIRST, AS ZAMBIA DEFENCE FORCE JOINS SADC MEDICAL MISSION





By Timmy



The New Dawn Government under President Hakainde Hichilema has continued to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to providing quality health care services closer to the people, particularly in rural and hard-to-reach areas.





This week, Zambia proudly took centre stage as the Zambia Army and the Zambia Flying Doctor Service (ZFDS) joined the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) in the ongoing Exercise Blue Lugwasho 2025, which has transitioned into a Field Training Exercise with a strong focus on medical outreach.





Under the direct support of President Hichilema’s administration, the Zambia Army’s 1 Brigade Mobile Level One Medical Unit has been deployed to Maamba in Sinazongwe District, offering services such as pharmacy, radiology, dental, and eye care to the residents of Siatwinda and Siasawa.





Meanwhile, the Zambia Flying Doctor Service has commenced specialised medical outreach activities in Sinazongwe, Mulobezi, Mwandi, and Namwala, bringing advanced medical interventions such as surgery, eye treatment, and dental services to communities that rarely access such expertise.





Brigadier General John Banda, speaking on behalf of the Zambia Army, described the outreach as a reflection of government’s vision to use the Defence Force not only as a tool for peace and security but also for community service.





“President Hichilema has given us a clear directive that the Army must serve the people. This exercise allows us to protect Zambia while also bringing health care to communities that need it most,” he said.





Community members in Sinazongwe expressed heartfelt gratitude for the services. Mrs. Memory Njobvu, a resident of Siasawa, explained how the initiative has changed lives:





“For years, we have struggled to travel long distances just to see a doctor. Today, the Army doctors are here in our village. This shows we have a government that truly cares for us,” she said with a smile.





The outreach is part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme of Exercise Blue Lugwasho 2025, a clear demonstration that Zambia is not only strengthening regional peace and security through SADC but also delivering tangible benefits to its own citizens.





President Hichilema has repeatedly stated that “health must come closer to the people who need it most.” The involvement of the Defence Forces in supplementing health services is therefore a bold step that reflects his vision of an inclusive and caring government.





By prioritising the health of its citizens through defence-led outreach and regional cooperation, the New Dawn Government is once again proving that it is a people-centred administration focused on transforming lives and leaving no one behind.



WAGON MEDIA