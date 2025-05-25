PRESIDENT HICHILEMA REAFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO CONTINUE COLLABORATING WITH THE CHURCH…

President Hakainde Hichilema has assured that the government will continue to collaborate with the church in ensuring development is rolled out across the country.

President Hichilema said this today at Choma Central Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church where he was represented by Minister of Information and Media Cornelius Mweetwa.

President Hichilema reaffirmed the government’s commitment to continue working with the church in order to uplift the lives of all citizens.

The Head of State commended the SDA church for supplementing the government’s efforts in improving service delivery in the education and health sectors.

President Hichilema further called on the church to continue promoting peace and unity as the country is getting closer to the 2026 general elections.

The Head of State observed that development cannot be realised in the country if it is not peaceful and united.

President Hichilema has since donated over K200, 000 to the church to support the completion of the church building which is under construction.

The Head of State also donated an additional Two hundred modern benches to the congregation.

And, Special Assistant to the President for Political Affairs Levy Ngoma called on Zambians to support President Hichilema’s vision.

Mr Ngoma stated that there is need for Zambians to support the current government even beyond 2026 so that it can continue developing the country.

And Mosi o Tunya Southern Conference Executive Secretary Jonas Siachibila reaffirmed the Seventh Day Adventist Church’s commitment to supplementing government efforts in developing the country.