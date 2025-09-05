PRESIDENT HICHILEMA REAFFIRMS ZAMBIA’S FOREIGN POLICY ON PEACE AND DEVELOPMENT





President Hakainde Hichilema has reiterated that Zambia’s foreign policy remains anchored on peace, security, stability, and economic growth, guided by principles of fairness and adherence to global rules without exception.





Speaking at State House during the presentation of credentials by diplomats from nine countries, President Hichilema emphasized that conflicts, including those in Europe, should be resolved peacefully as they continue to disrupt international trade and cooperation.





He stressed that Zambia will remain committed to contributing to global peace and stability, noting that the country has no intention of exporting instability to its neighbors or the wider world.





The Head of State further highlighted that advancing developing nations like Zambia is in the interest of the global community, as it helps address challenges such as illegal migration from Africa into Europe.





He added that Zambia is focused on strengthening bilateral ties through investment, value addition, and joint partnerships to ensure that local goods find access to international markets.





President Hichilema further reaffirmed that Zambia’s international partnerships will continue to be shaped by peace, stability, and mutual economic development, positioning the nation as a reliable partner on the global stage.





“Instability anywhere, is instability everywhere,” he said.



The President said his focus for Zambia is on economic diplomacy, prioritising economic growth as a driver of social development. He also expressed gratitude to the European Union for its support in the country’s debt restructuring process.





He also called for reforms at the United Nations Security Council, stressing the need for fairness on the global stage. “It is unacceptable that Africa, with its population of 1.5 billion people, does not have representation on the UN Security Council,” President Hichilema said.





During the ceremony, diplomats from across the world pledged to strengthen relations with Zambia.





Serbia’s Ambassador Jasna Zrnovic called for renewed cooperation, recalling the historical ties that led to the construction of landmarks such as FINDECO House and the Mulungushi International Conference Centre.





Ireland’s Ambassador Aidan Fitzpatrick noted that his country has doubled its investment in Zambia in recent years and expressed optimism about further growth.





Czech Republic’s Ambassador Jifi Kyrian explained that his country is shifting its foreign policy focus toward Africa and will continue to support Zambia in health and humanitarian services.





Palestine’s Ambassador Eleyan Keswani also thanked President Hichilema for Zambia’s support during times of conflict, while Chad’s Ambassador Apollinaire Mogombaye pledged to strengthen trade ties.





Venezuela’s Ambassador Belen Teresa Orsini affirmed her country’s willingness to work with Zambia to help resolve global conflicts based on shared values. Nicaragua’s Ambassador Nadeska Carlson said her country and Zambia are bound by the promotion of dignity and should expand cooperation in areas such as tourism, energy, and agriculture.





New Zealand’s High Commissioner Philip Hewitt explained that his country is already supporting Zambian dairy farmers and is committed to building broader relations. Denmark’s Ambassador Karin Poulsen said her country will work through the European Union to expand opportunities for trade and investment with Zambia.



© Falcon News