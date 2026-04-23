PRESIDENT HICHILEMA REAPPOINTS KEY LEADERS TO UPND NATIONAL MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE



President Hakainde Hichilema has announced the appointment of members to the United Party for National Development (UPND) National Management Committee (NMC), retaining several senior party officials following the successful holding of the party’s General Assembly.





Among those retained are Secretary General Hon. Batuke Imenda, National Chairman Mr. Collins Maoma, Chairman for Legal and Constitutional Affairs Hon. Jack Mwiimbu, Chairman for Elections and Campaigns Hon. Likando Mufalali, National Youth Chairman Mr. Gilbert Liswaniso, and Treasurer General Hon. Watson Lumba.





The appointments are contained in letters dated April 21, 2026, addressed to the respective appointees and signed by President Hichilema.



The move is in line with the powers conferred on the party president under Article 56(4) of the UPND constitution





President Hichilema has since urged the appointees to continue serving the interests of the party and the people of Zambia diligently and prudently.





“On behalf of the party, I wish to congratulate you for this well-deserved appointment,” President Hichilema said.





The appointments form part of the ongoing process to constitute the UPND National Management Committee, with more announcements expected in the coming days.



UPND MT