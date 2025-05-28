PRESIDENT HICHILEMA RECORDS LANDMARK ACHIEVEMENTS DURING WORKING HOLIDAY IN SOUTHERN PROVINCE



Lusaka, May 28, 2025 — Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has highlighted a series of significant milestones recorded by President Hakainde Hichilema during his recent working holiday in Southern Province, describing the tour as a demonstration of “leadership beyond the desk” and proof of the President’s continued commitment to grassroots development.





Speaking during a special Government Media Engagement broadcast on Diamond TV, Mr. Mweetwa emphasized that although the visit was initially meant to be private, President Hichilema turned it into a nation-building mission, using every opportunity to engage citizens, inspect developmental projects, and unveil key interventions across multiple sectors





Mr. Mweetwa outlined the achievements recorded during the President’s week-long visit, with an on-the-spot inspection of the 88km Batoka–Maamba Road, urging the contractor to speed up construction due to its national economic importance, especially for transporting equipment to the Mamba Collieries Thermal Power Plant, which is set to add 300 megawatts to Zambia’s power grid.





Reaffirming his government’s commitment to economic recovery through unity, hard work, and resource prioritization, the President addressed citizens in Mboole, Choma, highlighting ongoing efforts like free education and job creation since taking office in 2021.





In an emotional return to Kalomo Secondary School, his alma mater, President Hichilema inspired pupils to embrace discipline, hard work, and entrepreneurship, pledging continued support. He donated 1,251 mattresses, matching the school’s student population.





At Mboole Secondary School, he engaged with the community on project impact and announced the construction of a girls’ boarding facility hostel, reinforcing the government’s focus on inclusive education and community development and pledging that the project would be expedited due to its importance in promoting safe education for girls.





Mr. Mweetwa reaffirmed that the government’s free education policy is yielding results, with over 2 million additional learners enrolled since the UPND took office. He noted that through increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocations, schools across the country have been equipped with furniture and classroom materials, eliminating the practice of pupils sitting on floors.





In a public meeting held in Kalomo, the President addressed local farmers, urging them to preserve maize harvests using traditional barns in light of increasing climate unpredictability. Kalomo District, which records the highest maize output nationally, was called upon to lead in securing household food reserves.





Mr. Mweetwa commended the President’s proactive drought response, which ensured no loss of life due to hunger. He said the Food Reserve Agency (FRA), under presidential directive, delivered maize directly to local depots, reducing transportation costs for vulnerable households.





The President’s engagements in Choma drew record crowds, where citizens rallied in support of his 2026 re-election bid, congratulating his leadership during the recent national drought. Mr. Mweetwa noted that citizens, particularly in rural areas, were grateful that no hunger-related deaths occurred, a stark contrast to past crises in 2015 and 2019.





Highlighting the transformative power of decentralization, Mr. Mweetwa said the CDF has become the flagship of local development, surpassing the initial $1 million Kwacha equivalent per constituency promise.





He cited key accomplishments such as the construction of maternity wings and clinics, procurement of ambulances and police vehicles, acquisition of earth-moving equipment for road maintenance and drilling of boreholes for clean water access in rural communities.





The Chief Government Spokesperson further said the President announced the continuation of the Cash-for-Work programme, even after the drought disaster status is lifted. The initiative, launched during the emergency, provides employment opportunities to citizens without formal qualifications and has been hailed as a lifeline for thousands.





President Hichilema also urged citizens to obtain National Registration Cards (NRCs) ahead of the 2026 general elections, linking access to government services including social protection, health, and FRA maize sales to proper identification documentation.





The President also reported significant progress in reviving mining operations and industrial assets, such as the Mulungushi Textiles plant in Kabwe, which had been dormant for years. Infrastructure development is also underway, with projects like the Batoka–Maamba Road and Lusaka–Ndola Dual Carriageway being constructed to improve national connectivity.





One of the most ambitious undertakings is the solar energy expansion programme, made possible through legal reforms that allow independent producers to feed power into the national grid. The government expects multiple solar power stations to be commissioned by December 2025, easing Zambia’s energy deficit and improving supply resilience.





Mr. Mweetwa hailed President Hichilema’s “work ethic and servant leadership,” saying the working holiday had become an important moment for citizen engagement, policy progress, and grassroots development.





“Even during a holiday, President Hichilema chose to serve. His commitment is unwavering, and the results are visible,” said Mr. Mweetwa.





He called on citizens to remain engaged, make use of the opportunities being rolled out across the country, and continue to participate actively in Zambia’s democratic and development process.



© UPND Media Team