PRESIDENT HICHILEMA RELAUNCHES REVITALIZED LUBAMBE COPPER MINE, SECURING JOBS AND BOOSTING ZAMBIA’S COPPER AMBITIONS





Chililabombwe, Copperbelt — 30 May 2025



President Hakainde Hichilema today officiated at the much-anticipated relaunch of Lubambe Copper Mine in Chililabombwe, marking a major milestone in Zambia’s mining revival and economic transformation agenda.





The mine, which was on the verge of collapse, has been brought back to life with a massive investment of over USD 100 million, and an additional USD 240 million is set to be injected into its operations.





This revival has not only saved hundreds of jobs in Lubambe and surrounding areas, but has also reignited hope for suppliers who are now receiving long-overdue payments, stabilizing the local economy.





“Today is a demonstration of what can happen when we work together government, investors, and communities to revive our mining sector,” said President Hichilema during the relaunch ceremony. “Lubambe’s comeback is a symbol of economic resilience and our resolve to rebuild.”





Among the key highlights of Lubambe’s resurgence is a major exploration breakthrough: the discovery of Zambia’s highest-grade copper ore.





This discovery has significantly boosted the mine’s prospects and resulted in the extension of its operational life well beyond the previously expected closure in 2031, ensuring production continues for decades to come.





Lubambe is now strategically positioned to play a pivotal role in Zambia’s ambitious target to ramp up copper production to 3 million metric tonnes annually by 2031, a goal set by President Hichilema to cement the country’s status as a global copper powerhouse.





With the mine back on track, President Hichilema reaffirmed his government’s commitment to creating an investor-friendly environment and ensuring that Zambians benefit meaningfully from the country’s vast mineral wealth.





Lubambe Copper Mine’s revival is seen as a beacon of hope for the Copperbelt and a sign of Zambia’s renewed focus on unlocking the full potential of its mining sector.



© UPND Media Team