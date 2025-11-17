PRESIDENT HICHILEMA REPORTS FRUITFUL CALL WITH U.S SECRETARY OF STATE  MARCO RUBIO

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA REPORTS FRUITFUL CALL WITH U.S SECRETARY OF STATE RUBIO





Lusaka… Monday November 17, 2025 – President Hakainde Hichilema has held a fruitful telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during which they discussed a number of issues that would be of mutual benefit to both nations.





According to the President, both leaders expressed gratitude for President Donald Trump’s efforts toward peace, as well as for his new approach to development partnerships.

He added that “great developments” were underway, indicating that new U.S.-Zambia initiatives were on the horizon.





President Hichilema said this dialogue reflected the two countries’ growing collaboration and shared commitment to strengthening their bilateral relationship.