PRESIDENT HICHILEMA RESOLUTE IN RESTORING INTEGRITY IN HEALTH SECTOR – FR. FRANK BWALYA



The United Party for National Development (UPND) has reiterated President Hakainde Hichilema’s unwavering commitment to restoring integrity and accountability in Zambia’s public health system.





Speaking live on Pan African Radio’s “People’s Debate” programme, UPND Presidential Campaign Media Team Director General, Fr. Frank Bwalya, outlined the New Dawn administration’s robust efforts to combat corruption and theft in the health sector.





Fr. Bwalya emphasized that the government has not turned a blind eye to the theft of medicines from public health institutions, but is instead actively addressing the issue through comprehensive interventions.



“This government is not only aware of the challenges but is taking deliberate steps to root out corruption. President Hichilema has shown unmatched resolve by initiating both standard and forensic audits aimed at uncovering and dismantling the networks behind drug pilferage,” Fr. Bwalya stated.





He noted that theft of medical supplies is a long-standing issue, predating the UPND administration. However, what distinguishes the current leadership is its proactive stance and concrete measures to safeguard public resources. Among the interventions cited are enhanced monitoring systems, strengthened oversight mechanisms, and a drive to professionalize procurement and distribution within the health sector.





“The President has made it clear—there is zero tolerance for theft and corruption. Measures have been implemented to ensure that medicines not only reach health facilities but are accounted for and protected from abuse,” he added.





Fr. Bwalya further rejected accusations that the theft is due to government negligence, instead pointing to a deeply embedded problem involving corrupt individuals exploiting systemic weaknesses. He stressed that President Hichilema-led administration has prioritized institutional reform and is determined to close these gaps.





“No government wants to see life-saving drugs stolen. What we are dealing with is a legacy of corruption. The difference now is that we have a President who is serious about cleaning up the system,” Fr. Bwalya said.



He described the theft of medicines as a “cancer” within public institutions, but assured citizens that President Hichilema has already demonstrated strong leadership and political will to treat and cure this problem.





Fr. Bwalya also highlighted the broader policy direction of the New Dawn government, which includes increased investment in healthcare infrastructure, digital record systems to track medicine supply chains, and a renewed focus on public sector accountability.





Meanwhile, Fr. Bwalya reaffirmed UPND’s support for the recently enacted cyber laws, urging responsible use of social media, and called for peaceful engagement as the country prepares for upcoming by-elections. He stressed that UPND remains committed to democratic values and the rule of law.



©️ UPND Media Team