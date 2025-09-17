PRESIDENT HICHILEMA SAYS AMBULANCE PROCUREMENT SHOWS DECENTRALISATION AT WORK



…as he flags off distribution of 156 ambulances



LUSAKA, September 17, 2025 — President Hakainde Hichilema says the procurement of 156 ambulances for constituencies is a clear demonstration of his government’s decentralisation agenda, made possible through the expanded Constituency Development Fund (CDF).





In a speech delivered on his behalf by Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gift Sialubalo during the handover of 119 ambulances at the Lusaka Showgrounds, President Hichilema said the initiative reflects the New Dawn administration’s commitment to devolving resources and responsibilities to local authorities.





“The increase in the CDF has enabled local authorities to take on new responsibilities with matching resources to support service delivery. Our government has made tremendous strides to decentralise various functions to the local level. Among these functions is primary healthcare, which continues to be a primary focus,” President Hichilema said.





The Head of State noted that CDF has already transformed communities through infrastructure development, including classroom blocks, maternity annexes, staff houses, health facilities, and water systems.





He added that the distribution of ambulances builds on earlier government investments in monitoring vehicles for local authorities, police vehicles for constituencies, and motorbikes for chiefs’ retainers.





“This initiative can only be implemented by a government that understands and recognises the importance of financing the devolution process in the development of our nation,” President Hichilema said.





The President stressed that the ambulances are more than just vehicles, describing them as a lifeline for communities and a step forward in ensuring equitable access to healthcare across Zambia.





The 119 ambulances handed over are part of a total of 156 procured under the CDF, ensuring every constituency has a dedicated emergency transport resource.





President Hichilema described the handover of 119 ambulances to constituencies as a “significant milestone” in Zambia’s healthcare delivery and decentralisation agenda.





“This ceremony is not just about the handing over of keys; it is about the unwavering commitment to the health and safety of our people.”



“The ambulances we are handing over today are a lifeline for many and are equipped with state-of-the-art equipment to help medical personnel perform preliminary procedures as patients are transported,” President Hichilema said.





The President also directed the Ministry of Health to ensure that all ambulance personnel are trained in basic life support, emergency response, and first aid.





He further assured constituencies that the government remains committed to addressing challenges in healthcare and creating equal opportunities for socio-economic development.



“As I hand over these ambulances, I want to make a commitment that our government is determined to address the issues affecting our people. Our goal is to create a Zambia where everyone has the same opportunities in terms of socio-economic development,” he said.



