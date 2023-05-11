President Hichilema Says Govt Will Optimise The Country’s Resources For The Benefit Of Citizens

GOVERNMENT TO OPTIMISE NATURAL RESOURCES

May 11, 2023

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA says government will optimise the country’s resources for the benefit of citizens.

President Hichilema says his administration will utilize the country’s resources to improve the livelihood of the Zambian people.

Speaking last evening when President Hichilema was hosted at UK Parliament’s Critical Minerals Association at the Parliament building led by Baroness Lindsay Northover Chair of UK All Party Parliamentary Group on Critical Minerals, President Hichilema said the country’s resources should benefit all citizens.

“We reiterate our desire to actualize our country’s resource endowment and investment opportunities in agriculture, mining, tourism, energy, among others and the need to accelerate the implementation of projects for the benefit of our citizens.”

President Hichilema said it is important to invest in critical minerals in light of the climate change transition and the new age of electrical vehicles.

He said Zambia is ripe to work with investors to add value to our raw materials, critical minerals and create opportunities and jobs for young people through joint ventures that deliver value and opportunities for all.

The event was attended by members of the UK Cabinet and Shadow Cabinet from both Houses (Lords and Commons) as well as major UK mining firms and investors.

The UPND Government has been working towards ensuring that bilateral trade, economic and technical cooperation is the hallmark of the country’s foreign policy.

(C) THE FALCON