PRESIDENT HICHILEMA SAYS MINGOMBA MINE SIGNALS ZAMBIA’S RETURN TO GLOBAL COPPER STAGE





By Constance Shilengwe



President Hakainde Hichilema has said the development of the Mingomba Mine signals Zambia’s steady progress towards reclaiming its rightful position on the global stage as a leading copper producer.



The Head of State noted that copper remains one of the most critical minerals in today’s world, playing a key role in sectors such as energy transition, manufacturing, technology, and global industrial development.





He explained that projects such as Mingomba demonstrate the country’s renewed momentum in attracting large-scale investment into the mining sector, while also strengthening Zambia’s contribution to the global supply of strategic minerals.





President Hichilema further stated that the advancement of such mining projects reflects Zambia’s commitment to economic transformation, job creation, and value addition, ensuring that the country benefits more from its natural resources.





He emphasized that with continued investment and innovation in the mining sector, Zambia is well positioned to increase copper production and strengthen its role in meeting rising global demand for the mineral.



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