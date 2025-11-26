PRESIDENT HICHILEMA SAYS PEOPLE’S CHOICE WILL DETERMINE NEXT YEAR’S ELECTION OUTCOME





PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says his confidence levels heading into next year’s general elections are based on what people will decide.





In an exclusive interview with Phoenix News, President Hichilema stated that citizens are aware of the conditions the country faced before his administration took office and the improvements made since then.





The President noted that government continues to focus on delivering results without taking public support for granted.





According to the head of state, government’s record of achievements and the reforms undertaken are expected to play a key role as the nation approaches the next election cycle.





President Hichilema added that citizens are capable of assessing the progress for themselves and understanding the direction in which the country is heading.



PN