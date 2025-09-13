PRESIDENT HICHILEMA SAYS UPHOLDING RULE OF LAW, ARRESTING LAWBREAKERS DOES NOT AMOUNT TO THE LACK OF DEMOCRACY IN THE COUNTRY





President Hakainde Hichilema has emphasized that arresting and prosecuting lawbreakers does not equate to a loss of democracy, reiterating his administration’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and constitutionalism.





Speaking on governance and accountability, President Hichilema highlighted the government’s zero-tolerance stance on corruption, noting that convictions and asset forfeitures are already underway.





“There will be no sacred cows in the fight against corruption. If you know somebody who stole public funds, go to the police and report them,” he said, stressing that no one is exempt regardless of political, tribal, religious, or ethnic affiliation.





The Head of State noted that professionalism has been restored in law enforcement, ensuring safe public spaces in markets, bus stations, and other business areas. He thanked citizens for embracing good citizenship and maintaining a peaceful environment as Zambia prepares for the 2026 elections.





President Hichilema also highlighted enhancements in the judiciary, National Prosecution Authority, and Office of the Public Protector. High Court services are now available in all ten provinces, and mobile court sessions are being conducted in correctional facilities to accelerate justice and reduce backlogs.



“Our stance on zero tolerance to corruption and economic crimes remains firm,” he said, pointing to the establishment of the Economic and Financial Crimes Court and improved funding and capacity for law enforcement agencies. Zambia’s Corruption Perception Index improved from 33 in 2021 to 39 in 2024, with its global ranking rising from 117 to 92 out of 180 countries during the same period.





President Hichilema stressed that government will continue to build a culture of integrity, rewarding ethical conduct, valuing hard work, and ensuring public assets benefit citizens rather than a few individuals.





“What is not yours, is not yours. What is for the public is for the public,” he said.



The President also highlighted efforts to digitize public services, increasing online services through the Zamportal from 116 in 2021 to 368 in 2025. An online citizen support portal has been established to improve engagement with government departments, enhance efficiency, and reduce corruption.





This renewed focus on accountability, transparency, and digital governance underlines the administration’s commitment to a fair, safe, and law-abiding society.



© UPND Media Team