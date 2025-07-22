PRESIDENT HICHILEMA SENDS COMFORT TO BEREAVED FAMILY IN HELLEN KAUNDA



By Dennis Sikazwe Jr



President Hakainde Hichilema has extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Sibeso Akawila, a young fuel attendant senselessly killed during a violent robbery at Rubis Filling Station in Hellen Kaunda and to her grandmother, who heartbreakingly passed away from shock after receiving the devastating news.





Carrying the President’s personal message of comfort, Foreign Affairs Minister Hon. Mulambo Haimbe, MP, led a government delegation to the bereaved home, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with UPND Independence Ward Councilor Mubotu Madyenkuku and local party officials.





“His Excellency is deeply saddened by this painful double loss,”Hon. Haimbe shared solemnly. “Our hearts are with the family, and we will not rest until justice is served. The criminals responsible for this act will be pursued without delay or compromise.”





Hon. Haimbe also delivered practical support on behalf of the President contributing towards funeral costs and food supplies, a gesture that underscored not just words, but meaningful presence and care.





Councilor Madyenkuku added, “What has happened is heartbreaking. We grieve together as a community, and we surrender our pain to God.”





A family spokesperson expressed deep gratitude for the visit, saying the gesture brought a measure of comfort during a dark and heavy time. Funeral arrangements for Sibeso’s grandmother are currently underway.



CIC PRESS TEAM