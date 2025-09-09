PRESIDENT HICHILEMA SETS MINIMUM PARAMETERS FOR ARTISANAL MINING GROWTH





Lusaka, Zambia – September 9, 2025 — President Hakainde Hichilema has outlined key requirements for artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) to flourish and meaningfully contribute to Zambia’s economic growth, job creation, and community development.





Speaking at the official opening of the first-ever Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining Conference in Lusaka, themed “Unlocking ASM Potential for Inclusive and Sustainable Development”, President Hichilema emphasized that artisanal miners are an essential part of the country’s mining future.





He stressed that all artisanal mining must be legal, with operations carried out under proper licenses issued by the Mining Cadastre Department. So far, over 1,400 licenses have been granted, and the President insisted that the process must remain transparent and corruption-free, while also clarifying that artisanal mining rights are reserved for Zambians.





The Head of State also underscored the need for safe mining practices, urging miners to adopt proper benching methods to prevent accidents and avoid superstition-driven practices that endanger lives. He noted that mining should never compromise the environment, particularly water bodies, which must be protected from pollution and degradation.





Equally important, President Hichilema called for artisanal miners to be linked to formal trading systems and structured markets that guarantee fair prices for their minerals. This, he explained, would strengthen Zambia’s banking system, stabilize the exchange rate, and increase foreign exchange earnings.





He further emphasized that security around mining areas must be upheld at all times. Referring to Kikonge, he warned that no mining activity should create instability or lawlessness, pointing to the dangers of militia-driven mining in regional countries as an example Zambia must never emulate.





President Hichilema urged artisanal miners to focus on productivity rather than litigation over mineral wealth, saying government’s broader goal is to channel mining revenues into schools, hospitals, and roads.





He noted that regions like Kikonge have suffered inflated commodity prices because of inaccessibility, but that improved infrastructure supported by mining revenues could unlock development opportunities.





He commended the resilience of women in mining, praising the role of the Association of Zambian Women in Mining (AZWIM) and pledging government support through financing initiatives and access to formal markets.





The President reiterated his administration’s target of three million tonnes of annual copper production, saying artisanal miners will play a critical role alongside large-scale operators. He pointed to the revival of Kalengwa Mine after 47 years, as well as progress at Mopani, Lumwana, KCM, Shaft 28, and the S3 Expansion Project, as proof of Zambia’s mining recovery under his government.





He dismissed claims that mining companies enjoy tax havens, stating that the treasury is now collecting significantly higher revenues, including more than $60 million from First Quantum Minerals, while government has increased its shareholding in ZCCM-IH to 40 percent.





Mines and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe praised the President’s leadership, saying the mining industry, once “dead,” is now driving economic growth projected at 6 percent.





Meanwhile, Lusaka Province Minister Sheal Mulyata said hosting the inaugural ASM conference demonstrated government’s commitment to addressing challenges in the sector and ensuring artisanal miners benefit from reforms.





In his vote of thanks, Federation of Small-Scale Miners Association of Zambia President Victor Kalesha commended President Hichilema for recognizing artisanal miners, issuing licenses, establishing a dedicated department for ASM within the ministry, and launching the mining safety manual. He said these initiatives marked historic progress for Zambia’s small-scale mining sector.



