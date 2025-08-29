PRESIDENT HICHILEMA SHOULD BE COMMENDED FOR MEALIE MEAL PRICE REDUCTION-Spuki Mulemwa

28/8/25



PRESIDENT HICHILEMA SHOULD BE COMMENDED FOR MEALIE MEAL PRICE REDUCTION

President Hakainde Hichilema should indeed be commended for the significant reduction of the price of our staple food, as a 25 kg bag of breakfast mealie meal is now fetching less than K250 across the board.





Indeed, the reduction of the staple food is highly attributable to the country’s bumper harvest, which was triggered by the Republican President’s calls on citizens to grow more maize for household food security, government’s timely distribution of farming inputs to farmers and a good rainfall pattern in the last farming season.





It’s also gratifying to note that the reduction of the staple food enables many ordinary people to afford a bag of Mealie meal who were previously spending hours in long ques in the hope of buying affordable mealie meal particularly at ZNS outlets.





Interestingly, President Hakainde Hichilema’s usual armchair critics and prophets of doom, who prayed that the price of the staple food skyrockets to over K500 per 25 Kg bag of breakfast mealie meal by the end of the year, are now dead silent as they too are enjoying Bally’s cheap mealie meal.





Spuki Mulemwa

Western Province UPND Media Team