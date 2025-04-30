PRESIDENT HICHILEMA SHOULD DEPOLITICIZE THE CIVIL SERVICE- Socialist Party

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA SHOULD DEPOLITICIZE THE CIVIL SERVICE



Lusaka, Tuesday- 29th April, 2025.



The Civil service is expected to be driven by informed professional decisions, these decisions are made by persons who are qualified in different areas. These professionals are expected to put the interest of the nation first in all they do.



The current administration under Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, promised that the civil service will be allowed to operate without politicizing it. Today, the case is difference.



Mr. Patrick Kangwa, Secretary to cabinet recently, sounded a warning to civil servants involved in politics to resign from the civil service, adding that the two, do not mix. This happened following several reported cases of district commissioners, permanent secretaries and other senior civil servants found actively politicking in favor of the Upnd.



He said drawing government salary but hustling for their party on the side, is robbing the people of Zambia.



“You can’t eat from two pots!” That’s the hard truth from Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa, who has thrown down the gauntlet to civil servants moonlighting in politics—especially District Commissioners.



He said this at the First Senior Public Service Management Meeting of 2025. Mr. Kangwa didn’t mince his words. He warned that any government worker caught using public time and resources for political campaigns will face disciplinary action.



District Commissioners were singled out for skipping work in favour of party politics. Mr. Kangwa was clear: “If you want to be a politician, resign and join the fray like everyone else.”



We agree with the Secretary to the Cabinet. The Socialist Party has been speaking about this issue on several occasions.



During the Dilika ward by elections, Malan Zimba, a District Commissioner led a group UPND thugs during the campaigns and attacked us in magwero.

President Hichilema should learn from his Secretary to the Cabinet and stop this politicization of the civil service. It is Mr. Hichilema who is to blame. He publicly endorsed this!



We challenge government to state facts here. Our sources have informed us that DCs have been mobilized to go and roll out cash for work and social cash transfer in Lumezi Constituency ahead of the 26th June, 2025 by elections.



We challenge government to give the nation clarity if this is true or not. If this is true, we call on Secretary to Cabinet to act immediately, this amounts to corruption and looting.



Stanley Muba’sa

National Youth Secretary

Socialist Party