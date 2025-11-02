PRESIDENT HICHILEMA  TO ATTEND  INAUGURATION CEREMONY OF THE PRESIDENT –ELECT  OF TANZANIA TODAY

MR. HAKAINDE HICHILEMA, PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA, INVITED TO THE ATTEND THE INAUGURATION CEREMONY OF THE PRESIDENT –ELECT OF THE UNITED REPUBLIC OF TANZANIA.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to inform the nation that Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, has been invited to attend the Inauguration ceremony of the President – elect of the United Republic of Tanzania Her Excellency Dr. Samia Suhulu Hassan.
The Inauguration ceremony will be held on 3rd November, 2025 at State House – Chamwino, Dodoma. The Invitation signifies the excellent relationship and strong historical ties between Zambia and the United Republic of Tanzania.
President Hichilema is expected to depart Dodoma immediately after the ceremony.
Hon. Collins Nzovu M.P
ACTING MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION
LUSAKA
Bad idea.
Dictators of no shame.
Dictators indeed always flock together..
Tanzania is litered with corpses of young people murdered by the Tanzanian Dictator, but Hakainde sees nothing wrong with toasting and ” drinking” the *Blood” of the Innocent brewed by a mother turned murderer.
They use the same play book, and sing the same songs.
The same play book of wanting to compete with themselves, crushing opposition Political Parties, Daily Imprisoning opponents, changing constitutions, abusing state Institutions… disregarding constitutionalism, sham elections, and perpetuating that power, even if it means killing citizens.
These are the Leaders Africa finds itself with..The Dregs of the Continent only fit for the Dustbin.
There you have it , the two Dictators quick to defend each other.
If anyone doubted about who the man at the helm in Zambia really is, and what he believes in , there it is crystal clear.
The Curse of 2021 Zambia is living in.
On 13th August 2026
On my Ballot will be
Hakainde’s Executive Misrule
The Dictators of no shame
Nellie Mutti ‘s Parliament
Mumba Malila’s Judiciary
The Axis of Ev@l.
The Axis will fall on 13th August, 2026.