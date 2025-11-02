PRESIDENT HICHILEMA  TO ATTEND  INAUGURATION CEREMONY OF THE PRESIDENT –ELECT  OF TANZANIA TODAY

MR. HAKAINDE HICHILEMA, PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA, INVITED TO THE ATTEND THE INAUGURATION CEREMONY OF THE PRESIDENT –ELECT OF THE UNITED REPUBLIC OF TANZANIA.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to inform the nation that Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, has been invited to attend the Inauguration ceremony of the President – elect of the United Republic of Tanzania Her Excellency Dr. Samia Suhulu Hassan.

The Inauguration ceremony will be held on 3rd November, 2025 at State House – Chamwino, Dodoma. The Invitation signifies the excellent relationship and strong historical ties between Zambia and the United Republic of Tanzania.

President Hichilema is expected to depart Dodoma immediately after the ceremony.

Hon. Collins Nzovu M.P

ACTING MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION

LUSAKA