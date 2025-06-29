PRESIDENT HICHILEMA TO COMMISSION ZAMBIA’S LARGEST SOLAR POWER PLANT IN CHISAMBA



June 29,2025



President Hakainde Hichilema is scheduled to officially commission the $100 million Chisamba Solar Power Plant tomorrow, marking a historic moment in Zambia’s journey toward energy sustainability.





The 100-megawatt solar facility, confirmed by ZESCO spokesperson Matongo Maumbi, stands as the nation’s largest and most ambitious solar project to date.



Mr. Maumbi stated that the plant is a landmark in Zambia’s broader energy diversification agenda, serving as a blueprint for future solar initiatives.





He emphasized that the plant contributes significantly to President Hichilema’s ambitious goal of generating 1,000 megawatts from solar sources by the end of 2025.





Speaking to ZNBC in Chisamba, Mr. Maumbi announced that Phase 2 of the project is poised to begin soon, reinforcing the country’s commitment to clean energy.



He noted that ZESCO is collaborating with the private sector to roll out similar solar projects across Zambia in pursuit of the 1,000-megawatt target.





Chisamba Solar Power Plant Manager Chiz Nyirenda disclosed that the construction phase created employment for about 1,300 workers, with 98 percent sourced from nearby communities.



Mr. Nyirenda added that technical commissioning of the plant was completed in May, and it has since begun transmitting electricity into ZESCO’s national grid.





He further revealed that the now operational plant will maintain a workforce of 100, employing 40 people directly and 60 indirectly.



The launch of the Chisamba Solar Power Plant underscores President Hichilema’s vision for a greener, energy-secure Zambia and his resolve to uplift local communities through strategic infrastructure investments.



©️THE FALCON