President Hichilema to continue using commercial flights as presidential jet undergoes repairs!

State House Chief Communication Specialist Clayson Hamasaka says President Hakainde Hichilema will continue using commercial flights for as long as the presidential plane remains unfit.

Mr. Hamasaka tells Phoenix News in an interview that the arrangement is practical and temporary, following established travel protocols, with robust security arrangements in place.

He has defended the President’s use of Proflight planes, citing it as a preferable local airline for the Head of State.

Mr. Hamasaka is urging citizens to focus on national development priorities, including food production, and encouraged Zambians to invest in farming to boost economic stability and resilience rather than focusing on the President’s mode of transport.

His comment comes in the wake of continued stakeholder concerns over the use of commercial flights by the Head of State as evidenced on his recent visit to Zimbabwe.

