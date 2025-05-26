PRESIDENT HICHILEMA TO HONOUR LATE PHILANTHROPIST DORA MOONO NYAMBE





President Hakainde Hichilema is today, May 25, 2025, expected to honour the late Dora Moono Nyambe , a philanthropist, teacher, and foster mother to over 500 children.





Ms. Nyambe will be honoured under the President’s Insignia of Honour.



She passed away last year.



Before her death, she cared for hundreds of children in Mapapa Village, Mkushi, by providing them with food, shelter, and education. She also played a key role in fighting early marriages and child abuse in her community.





Dora Nyambe had a TikTok account with over 4 million followers, which she used to raise funds to support the children under her care.



