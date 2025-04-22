PRESIDENT HICHILEMA URGED TO RECONSIDER LAWS THAT THREATEN CITIZENS VOICES



The Zambia Institute of Governance and Civil Liberties Advocacy Platform is urging President Hakainde Hichilema to review recently enacted legislation that risks undermining citizens rights to free expression and public engagement.



On April 8th 2025, President Hichilema signed into law the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Acts, prompting widespread public concern.



The United States government has described the legislation as creating an intrusive surveillance ecosystem and has advised its citizens in Zambia, as well as those planning to visit, to exercise caution and understand the potential implications.



Speaking in an interview with Phoenix News, Platform Executive Director Francis Chipili has expressed deep concern over what he described as the UPND government’s unwillingness to heed the voices of its people.



Mr. Chipili warns that the current legislative trajectory risks eroding democratic principles, curbing public discourse, and infringing on fundamental human rights, especially freedoms of speech and assembly.



He has further appealed to President Hichilema to engage with the public and key stakeholders on the proposed Journalism bill.



PN