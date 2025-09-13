PRESIDENT HICHILEMA URGES CITIZENS TO REGISTER AND EXERCISE THEIR DEMOCRATIC RIGHTS AHEAD OF 2026 ELECTIONS





President Hakainde Hichilema emphasized the importance of credible elections as a cornerstone of democracy and has urged citizens to register and exercise their democratic rights ahead of 2026 elections.





Speaking during the official opening of the Fifth Session of the Thirteenth National Assembly today, said credible elections constitute a critical hallmark of a functioning democracy.





“As a country, we pride ourselves in having peaceful and credible elections, with a seamless transition from one administration to another,” President Hichilema said.





Highlighting preparations for the 2026 general elections in August, the President noted that the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) will undertake a countrywide voter education campaign alongside mass registration of voters.





“We urge every eligible citizen to register and exercise their democratic right to vote,” President Hichilema added, stressing the importance of active participation in strengthening Zambia’s democratic processes.





He called on all Zambians to engage responsibly in the upcoming electoral process, ensuring that the nation continues to uphold its proud tradition of peaceful and credible elections.



© UPND Media Team