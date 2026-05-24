PRESIDENT HICHILEMA URGES PEACE AND UNITY AHEAD OF AFRICA FREEDOM DAY COMMEMORATION



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President Hakainde Hichilema has called on Zambians to uphold the values of peace, unity and mutual respect as the country prepares to commemorate Africa Freedom Day alongside the rest of the continent.





In a message issued ahead of the annual celebration, President Hichilema said Africa Freedom Day was an opportunity to honour the sacrifices made by the continent’s founding fathers and mothers who championed Pan-Africanism, freedom, unity and solidarity.





The President noted that the principles which guided Africa’s liberation struggle, including dialogue, mutual respect, peace, hard work and service to the common good, remained relevant and should continue to guide citizens today.





President Hichilema further urged Zambians to reject violence, hate speech and all forms of lawlessness as the country moves closer to the forthcoming elections.



He stressed that no political ambition should be placed above the peace and stability of Zambia and the African continent.





He described peace as a precious inheritance that must be protected and preserved for future generations, adding that citizens had a collective responsibility to safeguard the nation’s stability.





The Head of State also encouraged citizens to work together in building a peaceful, united and prosperous Zambia while contributing to the broader vision of a prosperous Africa.





“Happy Africa Freedom Day. May God bless the Republic of Zambia and may He bless Africa,” he stated.