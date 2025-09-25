PRESIDENT HICHILEMA URGES TRADITIONAL LEADERS TO CHAMPION UNITY AND DEVELOPMENT





Lusaka… Wednesday September 24, 2025 – President Hakainde Hichilema has called on traditional leaders across the country to play a central role in promoting unity, peace, and development within their communities.





Speaking at the Mulungushi International Conference Center, where he met hundreds of traditional leaders, the Head of State described the gathering as both cordial and frank, noting that it was conducted in the spirit of a united family.





The President said discussions were anchored on the importance of unity, stressing that chiefs must continue fostering love and harmony within their chiefdoms and the nation at large.





He added that only through unity could Zambians effectively channel their energy toward building a prosperous country.





Reflecting on his government’s performance over the past four years, President Hichilema said the administration had worked to restore the rule of law, restructure national debt, and rebuild investor confidence.





These steps, he explained, had laid a solid foundation for sustainable economic growth.



The President further emphasized the need for peace, unity, and hard work as pillars of development.





He said his government viewed traditional leaders not as adversaries but as partners in development, particularly in reviving agriculture.





He urged communities to embrace hard work in farming and to prioritize the storage of surplus harvests for household consumption between seasons.





“Our mission is one,” President Hichilema stated, “to develop our country, uplift our people, and leave no community behind.”