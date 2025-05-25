PRESIDENT HICHILEMA URGES ZAMBIANS TO GIVE UPND GOVERNMENT MORE TIME TO DEVELOP THE NATION



Choma, Southern Province



President Hakainde Hichilema has called on Zambians to grant his administration more time to continue driving development across the country, citing numerous achievements made during his government’s tenure so far.





Speaking during a community engagement meeting in Choma, Southern Province, President Hichilema urged citizens to look at the progress already made under the United Party for National Development (UPND) and to allow the government to build on that momentum and foundation that has been laid.





“In the few years we have been in power, we have implemented many developmental projects and programmes. I just want to ask you to give us a chance to continue developing this country even beyond 2026,” President said.





Highlighting his government’s track record, President Hichilema pointed to several key successes in sectors such as education, health, infrastructure, and mining.





“We have fulfilled a lot of our campaign promises. We promised you free education, desks in schools, clean drinking water in schools, student meal allowances, and we have delivered,” he said.





He also noted significant strides in the mining sector, including the revival of long-dormant mines such as Kalengwa, which had been inactive for over 47 years.



In the health sector, the President emphasized the employment of nurses and construction of clinics and maternity annexes aimed at strengthening healthcare delivery.





On infrastructure, President Hichilema said the government had invested in improving the road network across the country.



“We have bought earth-moving machinery that is being used to work on the road in all districts,” he said, adding that other projects such as the construction of Chiefs’ palaces and procurement of Constituency Development Fund (CDF) monitoring vehicles were also underway.





President Hichilema further assured citizens that efforts to resolve the country’s electricity challenges were bearing fruit.



“We will soon end these shortages of grid power. Soon I will be commissioning the 100 megawatts Chisamba Power Plant. The 300 megawatts power plant in Maamba is also being constructed. So this problem will be dealt with,” he said.





President Hichilema also mentioned social protection initiatives such as the Cash for Work programme and the payment of retirement benefits to pensioners as part of the government’s efforts to improve the welfare of all citizens.



Choma Central Member of Parliament, Cornelius Mweetwa, praised the President for the tangible development in the district, citing the construction of township roads, the Cash for Work programme, and timely government support during the recent drought-induced hunger crisis.





“Mr President, the people of Choma are grateful with how you have positively turned around their district,” Mr. Mweetwa said.





As the UPND government approaches the midpoint of its first term, President Hichilema’s message to the nation is clear: progress is underway, and continuity is key to securing long-term national development.



© UPND Media Team