PRESIDENT HICHILEMA WARNS AGAINST VIOLENCE, URGES DIALOGUE OVER CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS

Lusaka | 25 November 2025 – President Hakainde Hichilema has warned that his administration will not allow the progress the country has made over the past four years to be destroyed by individuals advocating for protests and violence.

Speaking during a press conference at State House in Lusaka, President Hichilema said while it was normal for citizens to hold divergent views, there was no justification for lawlessness or inciting unrest. He said his government had called for a structured national dialogue to listen to the views of those opposed to the proposed constitutional amendment.

“We will not allow the gains we have made as a nation to be lost through acts of violence and disorder. Let’s come to the dialogue table and resolve issues in a peaceful and constructive manner,” President Hichilema said.

The Head of State expressed concern over what he described as a rising level of hatred in the country, urging Zambians to act in a godly and patriotic manner.

“None of us chose where we were born or which tribe we belong to. We must learn to coexist and love one another as one people,” he said.

President Hichilema condemned remarks reportedly made by some church leaders suggesting it would have been better to rig the 2021 election than allow him to rule. He described such statements as un-Christian and divisive, saying they had no place in a democratic nation.

“It is sad that while the international community is seeing opportunities in Zambia, some of our own citizens are advocating for violence,” he said.

President Hichilema noted that his administration has received more foreign dignitaries at State House in four years than any government before, a reflection of the renewed confidence in Zambia’s leadership and global standing.

The President also recalled the period of extra-judicial killings and political violence that occurred under the previous Patriotic Front (PF) regime, saying his government will never allow a return to caderism.

“We are seeing attempts by some former PF cadres to regroup and reignite violence. The law will take its course on anyone promoting disorder, regardless of their political or religious affiliation,” he warned.

He stressed that no individual should hide behind religion, ethnicity, or political identity to promote division.

“Do not preach hatred and hide in the name of the church or political party. The law is blind to whoever commits a crime,” he said.

President Hichilema further urged UPND members to remain disciplined and refrain from acts of violence, emphasizing that leadership should be demonstrated through peace and humility.

In addition, the President directed the Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security to intensify efforts to remove illegal firearms from communities to ensure national security and safety.

“We must choose love, dialogue, and peace. That is how we will protect the progress we have made and continue building a better Zambia for all,” President Hichilema said.

