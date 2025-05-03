PRESIDENT HICHILEMA WARNS COUNCILS OVER MISUSE OF CDF



President Hakainde Hichilema has issued a stern warning to local authorities over the misuse and mismanagement of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), particularly in relation to the delayed construction of Chief’s palaces.



Speaking during a meeting with traditional leaders from Luapula Province on the sidelines of the 2025 Labour Day Celebrations in Mansa District, President Hichilema expressed concern that some councils were failing to allocate the CDF appropriately. He said the inaction was hindering government efforts to improve the welfare of traditional leaders and fulfill infrastructure commitments.



“The construction of Chief’s palaces is a priority, and delays caused by mismanagement of the CDF are unacceptable,” the President said. “We urge all local authorities to act responsibly and use these funds for their intended purpose.”



He also used the platform to emphasize the need for unity across the nation, reiterating his administration’s commitment to inclusive development. “Our commitment to advancing development across all ten provinces remains unwavering,” he said. “We call upon our traditional leaders to join forces with the government in driving progress, highlighting the critical role of responsible resource management.”



Meanwhile, the Luapula Province Chiefs Council commended government for its commitment to building Chief’s palaces in the region. However, the council, through its Chairperson Chief Chisunka, echoed the President’s concerns, citing a slow pace in the execution of the projects.



“We appreciate the government’s initiative, but the progress on the ground remains slow,” said Chief Chisunka. “We urge local authorities to expedite the process for the benefit of our communities.”



Chief Chisunka also praised the government for procuring contractors to work on major infrastructure projects, including the Nchelenge–Lunchinda road, which is seen as a vital link for the region’s economic development.



President Hichilema concluded the engagement by calling on Members of Parliament and traditional leaders alike to promote unity and national development. He reaffirmed the administration’s dedication to strengthening partnerships with traditional authorities under the vision of “One Zambia, One Nation.”