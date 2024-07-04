President Hichilema Washes Hands of ‘PF Self-Inflicted’ Chaos, UPND Celebrates Nullifications

The Zambian government has categorically denied any involvement by President Hakainde Hichilema in the ongoing power struggles within the opposition Patriotic Front (PF) party. However, the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) has been openly jubilant over the nullification of the nine PF parliamentary seats, adding to the growing political tensions.

The statement, released by Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka, dismisses allegations of the President’s interference, noting that Hichilema’s “commitment to order and the rule of law in the country” is one of his strongest pillars. The statement goes on to emphasize that the President has “no business” with the internal fights among PF factions, which it describes as “historical” from the time of the late President Michael Sata’s demise.

Interestingly, the statement’s swift and emphatic denial of the President’s involvement in the PF’s woes has raises our eyebrows as political observers. The fact that they’re so quick to wash their hands of this situation is even more suspicious. One has to wonder what the President might know about the PF’s ‘self-inflicted’ leadership crisis.

The PF, which previously held power in Zambia, has been embroiled in a bitter power struggle, leading to the expulsion of nine of its Members of Parliament. The statement asserts that the President’s hands are “extremely tied” despite his personal views against by-elections, as the party’s actions were a result of its own “self-inflicted wrangles.”

Meanwhile, the UPND has been openly celebrating the nullification of the nine PF seats, fueling concerns about the government’s impartiality in the ongoing political drama. It’s concerning to see the ruling party gloating over the PF’s misfortunes, especially when the country is facing such significant financial challenges.

Indeed, the cost of holding nine parliamentary by-elections could be a significant burden for a nation currently complaining of funds and actively seeking international assistance in the wake of a devastating drought. As the PF continues to grapple with its internal turmoil, the Hichilema administration maintains that it has no intention of interfering, even as it works to address the “more serious national issues” it claims were created by the same individuals now fighting for control of the opposition party.

