PRESIDENT HICHILEMA WELCOMES NEW MINISTERS AND PERMANENT SECRETARY



President Hakainde Hichilema has officially welcomed three newly appointed officials into government service, expressing confidence in their ability to serve the nation with dedication and commitment.





In a statement, the President announced the appointment of Malama Mufenelo as Minister of Small and Medium Enterprise Development, Alex Katakwe as Minister of Health, and Tuesday Bwalya as Permanent Secretary for Muchinga Province.





President Hichilema said the government was pleased to welcome the three leaders into public service, noting that their appointments marked an important step in strengthening service delivery to the people of Zambia.





He further extended his best wishes to the newly appointed officials, expressing hope that they would serve the country with dedication and commitment as they undertake their respective responsibilities.





The Head of State emphasized the importance of public service in advancing national development and improving the lives of citizens across the country.