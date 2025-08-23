PRESIDENT HICHILEMA WILL WIN THE 2026 GENERAL ELECTIONS WITH A LANDSLIDE VICTORY – GODAZA





Governance and development advocates zambia (godaza) has projected a landmark electoral victory for president Hakainde Hichilema in the upcoming 2026 general elections, forecasting that he will surpass the vote count achieved in the 2021 tripartite polls.





speaking to the media, godaza executive director Elias Mulenga attributed the anticipated win to the president’s consistent delivery on campaign promises and the tangible benefits citizens are experiencing under his administration.





mr. Mulenga cited free education, bursaries, university meal allowances, social cash transfers, cash-for-work programmes, and the creation of over 50,000 jobs as key achievements that have resonated with the Zambian people.



he further argued that the lack of credible leadership within the opposition has weakened its electoral prospects.





he emphasized that Zambians have moved on from past political rhetoric and are now more concerned with progress and stability.





according to mr. Mulenga, promoting an opposition candidate without a concrete national plan would be a waste of time and resources.





in a bold appeal, mr. Mulenga urged opposition parties to rally behind president Hichilema in 2026, not only to support the national development agenda but also to contribute to Zambia’s democratic process through constructive, policy-driven criticism.





he noted that the prevailing wind of change continues to favour president Hichilema, who has attracted significant foreign investment and remained undistracted by political innuendos.





mr. Mulenga also called on the UPND government and its members to prioritize national unity by embracing Zambia’s diversity and remaining actively engaged in democratic governance.





he concluded by cautioning that parliamentary and local government positions will be highly competitive, as many within the opposition are now seeking to work under “Bally,” whom he described as a tireless servant of the people.

