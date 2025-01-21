PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S ADMINISTRATION WORKS TO STABILIZE ECONOMY ADMITS GLOBAL CRISIS – FRANK BWALYA



By pumulo mubita

20th January,2025.



In a recent telephone interview with Luswepo Radio FM, Frank Bwalya, Media Director General of the UPND Presidential Support Program, shed light on the government’s efforts to tackle the high cost of living in Zambia. According to Bwalya, the root cause of the expensive living conditions is the foreign exchange rate, which is earned through exports.



To address this issue, the UPND government, led by President Hakainde Hichilema, is opening more mines to export copper and earn foreign exchange. This move aims to increase the value of the kwacha and ultimately reduce the cost of living. Some of the mines being opened include Shaft 28 Dewatering, Mopani, KCM Kalengwa Mine, and others.





Bwalya also attributed the high cost of living to the drought experienced in the country, which resulted in low maize production. However, with the current rainfall, there are hopes for a better maize harvest this year.





To mitigate the effects of the drought, President Hichilema’s administration has implemented several measures, including an increment on social cash transfer and emergency social cash transfer of K800. Additionally, the government has introduced food for work programs and cash for work initiatives to support vulnerable citizens.



Bwalya emphasized that the UPND government is doing everything possible to ensure that no one dies from hunger. He also acknowledged that the high cost of living is a global crisis, affecting not only Zambia but many other countries.





The UPND government’s efforts to address the cost of living crisis are part of its broader commitment to improving the economy and the lives of Zambian citizens. As noted by Dr. Noel Chisebe, a governance and human rights activist, the government’s policy interventions have helped mitigate the economic challenges facing the country.





These initiatives include the free education policy, employment programs, Constituency Development Fund (CDF), and social cash transfers. Mr Bwalya emphasized that without these measures, the country would be facing severe issues, including increased poverty, reduced economic mobility, and decreased access to education and healthcare.



Overall, the UPND government’s efforts to address the cost of living crisis demonstrate its commitment to improving the lives of Zambian citizens and promoting economic growth and development.



(C) KFT PCT MEDIA TEAM