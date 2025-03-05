PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S APPOINTMENTS OFFER NO SOLUTIONS TO ZAMBIANS’ SUFFERING



Fellow Zambians,



At a time when our nation is grappling with crippling load shedding, skyrocketing mealie meal prices, unaffordable fuel, and worsening economic hardships, President Hichilema has chosen to prioritize political survival over real solutions for the people of Zambia.





The recent appointments of Mark Simuwe and Elvis Nkandu as UPND media spokespersons add absolutely no value to the daily struggles of Zambians. No matter how many TV and radio stations they visit to defend him and this administration, they will not reduce the price of mealie meal, they will not end load shedding, and they will not put money in people’s pockets.





What Zambians need are bold and decisive actions, not empty rhetoric. President Hichilema should have announced:

✅ The immediate reintroduction of mining taxes and increased taxation on precious minerals to ensure Zambia benefits from its natural wealth.

✅ A ban on the export of unfinished copper to promote local value addition and create jobs for Zambians.



✅ The construction of hydroelectric power plants in Northern and Luapula provinces to address our perennial energy crisis.



Instead, Zambians are subjected to endless public relations stunts while the economy continues to collapse under the weight of poor leadership of President Hichilema and misplaced priorities.





President Hichilema and his administration must wake up to reality Zambians did not elect them to appoint eloquent spokespersons, they elected them to provide solutions.



I challenge President Hichilema to rise to the occasion and implement practical policies that will alleviate the suffering of Zambians, rather than surrounding himself with political loyalists whose only job is to shield him from accountability while feeding their own bellies at the expense of the suffering majority.





Zambia’s ranking as the sixth poorest country is not just about the nation itself it is a reflection of leadership failure at the top.



And yet, to my surprise, this is the man now seeking another five years in office! For what exactly? Ati “Nalikala amatako yabili” let’s be serious bane!



Abraham Simpamba

Together We Can

Ichalo Bantu!