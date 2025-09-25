PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S CASH FOR WORK PROGRAMME MUST NOT BE SABOTAGED





By Timmy



President Hakainde Hichilema has once again shown his unwavering dedication to the people of Zambia by reaffirming, during the Fifth Session of the 13th National Assembly, that the Cash for Work Programme is here to stay. This is not a temporary measure it is a permanent pillar of the New Dawn Government’s strategy to fight poverty, empower citizens, and restore dignity through hard work.





Already, millions of kwacha have been released under this initiative, directly benefiting communities while promoting productivity over dependency. Just recently, Lusaka Province took the lead by procuring tractors and equipment to support waste management an excellent example of how the programme should function to uplift communities.





However, the nation cannot ignore the troubling reports from some districts where officials entrusted with Cash for Work are derailing the President’s vision. Evidence on the ground shows that in certain places, funds released are not matching the work being done. Instead, the programme is being presented as a disguised handout contrary to the President’s clear directive that his government does not believe in handouts, but in empowerment





Let us be clear: Cash for Work is not a replacement for council responsibilities. It is a complementary programme designed to strengthen service delivery while putting money in the hands of hardworking Zambians. When councils neglect their oversight duties or when officers mismanage this initiative, they are not just failing the people they are decampaigning the President himself.





This must stop immediately. Every kwacha released by the government must translate into visible, measurable work. Anything less is sabotage of the President’s vision and betrayal of the Zambian people.





President Hichilema’s intentions are noble, transparent, and people-centred. He has given Zambia a programme that empowers citizens with dignity. Those in charge must either deliver according to this vision or step aside.





Fellow citizens, the Cash for Work Programme belongs to you. Let us hold those responsible accountable and ensure it succeeds. Together, let us protect the President’s legacy of hard work, integrity, and empowerment.





