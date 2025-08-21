PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S DIPLOMACY PAVES WAY FOR ISRAEL’S REOPENING OF EMBASSY IN ZAMBIA





Lusaka, August 21, 2025 — Israel has reopened its embassy in Zambia after more than five decades, a development credited to President Hakainde Hichilema’s sustained diplomatic efforts to strengthen Zambia’s global partnerships.





The milestone follows President Hichilema’s 2023 State Visit to Israel, during which he signed the General Framework Agreement of Cooperation with the Government of Israel. That agreement laid the groundwork for the deepening of bilateral relations and directly influenced the decision to re-establish Israel’s diplomatic mission in Lusaka.





At the reopening ceremony, officiated by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, Zambia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mulambo Haimbe, underscored the central role President Hichilema played in shaping this outcome.





“The reopening of the Embassy is a direct result of President Hichilema’s vision and commitment to diplomacy. His engagement with Israel in 2023 has borne fruit, consolidating our cooperation and unlocking new opportunities in trade, agriculture, science and technology, health, climate change, and cultural exchange,” Mr. Haimbe said.





Foreign Minister Sa’ar praised Zambia for rekindling relations, describing the embassy’s reopening as “a new chapter rooted in common interests, shared values and ancient traditions based on the Holy Bible.





The Minister recalled that the relations between Zambia and Israel date back to 1964, established by Zambia’s First President, Dr. Kenneth Kaunda.





He highlighted Israel’s resilience in overcoming challenges and the commitment to share the Israeli Government’s successes and capabilities with friends such as Zambia. The Minister noted that the new embassy will contribute to deepening Israel’s bilateral relations and partnerships with Zambia to create a better future for both countries.





Mr. Sa’ar emphasised Israel’s strategic goal in 2025, under the Foreign Ministry, of strengthening engagement with Africa, nothing that the opening of the Embassy in Zambia remained one of the cornerstones of the plan.





Israel’s Ambassador to Zambia, Her Excellency Ofra Farhi, expressed joy at witnessing the embassy’s reopening, highlighting her role in facilitating the milestone. She emphasized that the embassy would serve as a hub for enhancing collaboration across multiple sectors for the benefit of both nations.



