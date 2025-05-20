FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 19, 2025



President Hichilema’s Economic Diplomacy Secures Land for Zambian Dry Port at Walvis Bay





The United Party for National Development (UPND) wishes to announce a landmark achievement in President Hakainde Hichilema’s ongoing efforts to strengthen Zambia’s trade infrastructure and regional economic integration.





Through his focused and effective economic diplomacy, President Hichilema has secured a donation of land from the Namibian government at the Walvis Bay Port for the construction of a Zambian dry port.





UPND Media Director Mark Simuuwe, who confirmed the strategic development, hailed the milestone as a direct result of President Hichilema’s commitment to creating new gateways for Zambia’s access to international markets.





“This initiative is a clear testament to President Hichilema’s forward-thinking approach to regional cooperation,” said Mr. Simuuwe. “His continued engagement with regional heads of state has paved the way for Zambia to gain critical access to the Walvis Bay Port, significantly reducing our dependence on costlier storage and transit facilities in other countries.”





The dry port at Walvis Bay is expected to streamline the movement of goods, reduce landing costs for imports, and improve the overall efficiency of Zambia’s supply chain. Mr. Simuuwe noted that this development will benefit Zambian businesses by lowering trade costs and enhancing access to global markets.





“This is a progressive move that supports President Hichilema’s broader vision of positioning Zambia as a central logistics and trade hub in Southern Africa,” Mr. Simuuwe added.





The agreement follows a recent state visit to Zambia by Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, hosted by President Hichilema. During the visit, the two leaders discussed key infrastructure and trade partnerships aimed at deepening regional integration and economic cooperation.





The UPND commends President Hichilema for securing this vital asset and remains confident that the Walvis Bay dry port will play a transformative role in Zambia’s economic future.





Issued by:

UPND Media Team

United Party for National Development



(C) UPND Media Team