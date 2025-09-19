PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S FAILURE TO ATTEND THE UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY IS A MATTER OF CONCERN – KALABA





CITIZENS’ First party –CF President Harry Kalaba says his party notes with concern the inability of President Hakainde Hichilema to personally attend and represent Zambia at the 80th Session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, taking place from 9th to 30th September 2025 in New York, with the high-level week beginning on 22nd September.





In a statement made available to Smart Eagles today, Mr. Kalaba said the General Assembly is a forum where Heads of State and Government, not proxies, are expected to articulate their countries’ priorities, negotiate partnerships, and strengthen bilateral and multilateral ties





Mr. Kalaba said , this development raises serious questions about Zambia’s presence and voice on the global stage at a time when critical issues affecting the nation and continent are being deliberated.





“The UN General Assembly remains the single most important platform for countries,especially those from the Global South, to assert their positions on matters of international peace, security, sustainable development, climate change, and global economic governance. This is a forum where Heads of State and Government, not proxies, are expected to articulate their countries’ priorities, negotiate partnerships, and strengthen bilateral and multilateral ties,” He said.





“For Zambia to be represented at such a high-level gathering without the President is a missed opportunity. Our people are grappling with a crippling power deficit—the worst in the history of our country—that has subjected citizens and businesses to prolonged hours of load shedding. This energy crisis is paralysing productivity, raising the cost of living, and suffocating industry,” Mr. Kalaba adds.





Mr. Kalaba who is also former Foreign Affairs Minister said President Hichilema, as the country’s Chief Diplomat, should have seized this moment on the world stage to directly lobby cooperating partners and potential investors to channel resources into Zambia’s energy sector—specifically in the construction of new hydropower generation stations, large-scale solar parks, and even nuclear plants.





“These are the long-term solutions our country desperately needs, and they require international financing, technology transfer, and partnerships that cannot be secured from Lusaka but only through face-to-face engagement with global leaders and institutions. By failing to attend, the President has squandered an opportunity to position Zambia as a serious investment destination in renewable and sustainable energy. Other African leaders will be in New York making the case for their countries; Zambia, regrettably, will not. This is not just an absence—it is a costly abdication of leadership,” he said.





“It is disheartening that once again, Zambia finds itself absent at a global table where decisive voices are needed. President Hichilema’s absence only reinforces the growing perception that this government is inward-looking, detached from the pressing realities of global diplomacy, and failing to leverage opportunities that could bring tangible benefits to our nation. Citizens First, therefore, calls upon the UPND government to explain to the Zambian people why the President has opted out of this critical engagement. Is it a question of misplaced priorities, lack of commitment to global advocacy, or an admission of failure to provide leadership in international affairs?” The CF leaders said.



