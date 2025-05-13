“PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S GENUINE COMPASSION: A SHINING EXAMPLE OF HUMANITY AMIDST BASELESS CRITICISM”





By Timmy



In a heartwarming display of empathy and kindness, President Hakainde Hichilema has donated K50,000 from his personal funds to support the funeral expenses of the family of four who tragically drowned in Kafulafuta. This selfless act is an example of the President’s compassionate nature and commitment to supporting those in need.





However, we can already anticipate the reaction from certain individuals, such as Emmanuel Mwamba and Kasonda Mwenda, who seem to have a knack for spreading falsehoods and twisting narratives to suit their propaganda agenda. Their excessive hate and inability to accept President Hichilema’s leadership will likely lead them to distort the truth and undermine this genuine act of kindness.





It’s time for Zambians to see through these tactics and recognize the President’s genuine efforts to make a positive impact on the lives of citizens. Let’s stand together in support of compassion, empathy, and genuine leadership.





WAGON MEDIA