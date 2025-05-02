PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S GOVERNMENT TAKES BOLD STEP TO ADDRESS HUMAN-WILDLIFE CONFLICT IN SHANGOMBO



In a significant move to address the rising cases of human-wildlife conflict in Shangombo District, Western Province, the UPND government, led by President Hakainde Hichilema, has deployed six Wildlife Rangers to the area. This strategic deployment aims to strengthen patrols and mitigate the risks posed by wild animals to local communities.



According to Shangombo District Commissioner, Mr. Mubita Siyamana, the district has recorded at least ten fatalities allegedly caused by elephants in the past two years. The newly recruited Wildlife Rangers, deployed in April 2025, will work tirelessly to curb these conflicts and protect both human life and wildlife.



Mr. Siyamana commended the government for this intervention, highlighting the negative impact of human-wildlife conflicts on local livelihoods, including crop destruction, livestock loss, and property damage. He also urged residents to exercise caution and avoid areas frequented by wild animals, especially near water bodies.



This proactive measure by the UPND government demonstrates its commitment to safeguarding the well-being of its citizens and preserving the rich wildlife heritage of Zambia. President Hichilema’s administration continues to prioritize the needs of its people, ensuring a safer and more prosperous future for all.



